Recent revelations show that the FBI deliberately misled social media companies to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop information resulted from a foreign...
FBI Exposed in Hunter Biden Coverup; EU Oil Price Cap Destabilizes Energy Market; Covid Revelations
Recent revelations reveal that the FBI deliberately misled social media companies to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop information resulted from a foreign hack. They also held evidence that their claim was false.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss international energy issues. Deliberate attacks on North Carolina substations have caused a massive power outage. Also, the EU price cap on Russian oil is destabilizing the international energy market.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik joins us to discuss social media. Recent revelations show that the FBI deliberately misled social media companies to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop information resulted from a foreign hack. At the same time, they held evidence that their claim was false.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the charge for a security guarantee that takes Russia's legitimate security concerns into account.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Minsk accords. Scott Ritter has penned an article that articulates solid reasons that the Russians can not trust the NATO alliance to keep its word on security agreements.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US is showing off its new B-2 bomber in an attempt to intimidate China. Also, the Pentagon is aligning to "face" China.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Corporate democrats are passing the torch to Hakeem Jeffries. Also, the final push for the Georgia Senate runoff is on.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Africa. The US is making unsubstantiated claims of war crimes against the government of Ethiopia. Also, Mali's break with France shows cracks in the Atlantic alliance.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss COVID-19. A former executive at the Ecohealth Alliance has turned whistleblower and claims that the COVID virus was created in a lab and funded by the US government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
FBI Exposed in Hunter Biden Coverup; EU Oil Price Cap Destabilizes Energy Market; Covid Revelations
04:14 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 06.12.2022)
Recent revelations show that the FBI deliberately misled social media companies to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop information resulted from a foreign hack. They also held evidence that their claim was false.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss international energy issues. Deliberate attacks on North Carolina substations have caused a massive power outage. Also, the EU price cap on Russian oil is destabilizing the international energy market.
John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik joins us to discuss social media. Recent revelations show that the FBI deliberately misled social media companies to believe that the Hunter Biden laptop information resulted from a foreign hack. At the same time, they held evidence that their claim was false.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the charge for a security guarantee that takes Russia's legitimate security concerns into account.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Minsk accords. Scott Ritter has penned an article that articulates solid reasons that the Russians can not trust the NATO alliance to keep its word on security agreements.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US is showing off its new B-2 bomber in an attempt to intimidate China. Also, the Pentagon is aligning to "face" China.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Corporate democrats are passing the torch to Hakeem Jeffries. Also, the final push for the Georgia Senate runoff is on.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Africa. The US is making unsubstantiated claims of war crimes against the government of Ethiopia. Also, Mali's break with France shows cracks in the Atlantic alliance.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss COVID-19. A former executive at the Ecohealth Alliance has turned whistleblower and claims that the COVID virus was created in a lab and funded by the US government.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.