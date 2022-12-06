International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Education City Stadium for Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/danish-prince-to-relocate-family-to-us-as-children-are-stripped-of-royal-titles-report-1105084965.html
Danish Prince to Relocate Family to US as Children Are Stripped of Royal Titles: Report
Danish Prince to Relocate Family to US as Children Are Stripped of Royal Titles: Report
Prince Joachim, the 53-year-old second son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, previously voiced dismay about her decision to slim down the Danish royal family... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T12:19+0000
2022-12-06T12:19+0000
world
denmark
royal family
queen margrethe ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104892900_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f83cb5db880a72455ba32705a9407ffd.jpg
Prince Joachim of Denmark is said to be planning to move to the US with his family, after his four children were stripped of their prince and princess titles by their grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.According to Danish media, the 53-year-old prince is now seeking a fresh start overseas and plans to move to Washington DC next year. Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, is expected to relocate to the US in the second half of 2023.Earlier this year, the Danish queen, who has spent more than 50 years on the throne, justified her decision with a desire to let his children “shape their own lives”, emphasizing that this would be impossible if they were to live within the constraints that “special considerations and duties” of a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark incur.Instead of being referred to as prince or princess, Prince Joachim’s four children from his two marriages — Nikolai (23), Felix (20), Henrik (13) and Athena (10) — will in future go by the title Count or Countess of Monpezat.Prince Joachim voiced his dismay at the move. Among others things, he said his family were “very sad” and had been “put in a situation they don’t understand”. He also said the children were “saddened and in shock” and felt “ostracized”.Although Margrethe II subsequently issued a public apology for having “underestimated” how hurt Joachim’s four children were, she stood firm and reiterated that she took the step she did to ensure the monarchy “continues to shape itself in keeping with the times”.Queen Margrethe’s decision to cut down senior royal titles in what she referred to as a “necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy” fits a pattern among Europe’s royal families, with similar actions taken in Belgium and Sweden. There has also been talk about King Charles III’s plans to “slim down” the British court.Prince Joachim’s relocation plan is strongly reminiscent of the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020 and initially moving to Canada, finally settled down in the US.The Danish monarchy is estimated to be more than 1,200 years old. The present line of Danish royals can be traced back to Harthaknut, father of Gorm the Old, who reigned in the early 10th century. The kingdom itself is believed to be several hundred years older.The Danish royal family has a remarkably high approval rating among Danes, hovering around 90 percent.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/queen-of-denmark-sorry-for-stripping-royal-titles-from-four-grandchildren-but-stands-firm-1101559319.html
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104892900_320:0:3049:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_569c1c21e1fc4097301d8e1036f0d324.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
royals stripped of their titles, danish royal family, queen margrethe ii, margrethe ii of denmark, relocation to the us, slimmed-down monarchy
royals stripped of their titles, danish royal family, queen margrethe ii, margrethe ii of denmark, relocation to the us, slimmed-down monarchy

Danish Prince to Relocate Family to US as Children Are Stripped of Royal Titles: Report

12:19 GMT 06.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / Martin Sylvest Королева Дании Маргрете II приветствует собравшихся рядом со своей таксой в день своего 81-летия в Фреденсборге, Дания
Королева Дании Маргрете II приветствует собравшихся рядом со своей таксой в день своего 81-летия в Фреденсборге, Дания - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / Martin Sylvest
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Prince Joachim, the 53-year-old second son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, previously voiced dismay about her decision to slim down the Danish royal family. He said his family was “very sad” and “in shock” and felt “ostracized”.
Prince Joachim of Denmark is said to be planning to move to the US with his family, after his four children were stripped of their prince and princess titles by their grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
According to Danish media, the 53-year-old prince is now seeking a fresh start overseas and plans to move to Washington DC next year. Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, is expected to relocate to the US in the second half of 2023.
Earlier this year, the Danish queen, who has spent more than 50 years on the throne, justified her decision with a desire to let his children “shape their own lives”, emphasizing that this would be impossible if they were to live within the constraints that “special considerations and duties” of a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark incur.
Instead of being referred to as prince or princess, Prince Joachim’s four children from his two marriages — Nikolai (23), Felix (20), Henrik (13) and Athena (10) — will in future go by the title Count or Countess of Monpezat.
Prince Joachim voiced his dismay at the move. Among others things, he said his family were “very sad” and had been “put in a situation they don’t understand”. He also said the children were “saddened and in shock” and felt “ostracized”.
Although Margrethe II subsequently issued a public apology for having “underestimated” how hurt Joachim’s four children were, she stood firm and reiterated that she took the step she did to ensure the monarchy “continues to shape itself in keeping with the times”.
Queen Margrethe’s decision to cut down senior royal titles in what she referred to as a “necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy” fits a pattern among Europe’s royal families, with similar actions taken in Belgium and Sweden. There has also been talk about King Charles III’s plans to “slim down” the British court.
The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
Queen of Denmark 'Sorry' for Stripping Royal Titles From Four Grandchildren, But Stands Firm
6 October, 07:07 GMT
Prince Joachim’s relocation plan is strongly reminiscent of the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020 and initially moving to Canada, finally settled down in the US.
The Danish monarchy is estimated to be more than 1,200 years old. The present line of Danish royals can be traced back to Harthaknut, father of Gorm the Old, who reigned in the early 10th century. The kingdom itself is believed to be several hundred years older.
The Danish royal family has a remarkably high approval rating among Danes, hovering around 90 percent.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала