Danish Prince to Relocate Family to US as Children Are Stripped of Royal Titles: Report

Prince Joachim, the 53-year-old second son of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, previously voiced dismay about her decision to slim down the Danish royal family... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Joachim of Denmark is said to be planning to move to the US with his family, after his four children were stripped of their prince and princess titles by their grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.According to Danish media, the 53-year-old prince is now seeking a fresh start overseas and plans to move to Washington DC next year. Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, is expected to relocate to the US in the second half of 2023.Earlier this year, the Danish queen, who has spent more than 50 years on the throne, justified her decision with a desire to let his children “shape their own lives”, emphasizing that this would be impossible if they were to live within the constraints that “special considerations and duties” of a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark incur.Instead of being referred to as prince or princess, Prince Joachim’s four children from his two marriages — Nikolai (23), Felix (20), Henrik (13) and Athena (10) — will in future go by the title Count or Countess of Monpezat.Prince Joachim voiced his dismay at the move. Among others things, he said his family were “very sad” and had been “put in a situation they don’t understand”. He also said the children were “saddened and in shock” and felt “ostracized”.Although Margrethe II subsequently issued a public apology for having “underestimated” how hurt Joachim’s four children were, she stood firm and reiterated that she took the step she did to ensure the monarchy “continues to shape itself in keeping with the times”.Queen Margrethe’s decision to cut down senior royal titles in what she referred to as a “necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy” fits a pattern among Europe’s royal families, with similar actions taken in Belgium and Sweden. There has also been talk about King Charles III’s plans to “slim down” the British court.Prince Joachim’s relocation plan is strongly reminiscent of the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020 and initially moving to Canada, finally settled down in the US.The Danish monarchy is estimated to be more than 1,200 years old. The present line of Danish royals can be traced back to Harthaknut, father of Gorm the Old, who reigned in the early 10th century. The kingdom itself is believed to be several hundred years older.The Danish royal family has a remarkably high approval rating among Danes, hovering around 90 percent.

