International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/bjp-to-win-gujarat-faces-tough-fight-in-himachal-may-lose-in-delhi-exit-polls-1105084332.html
BJP to Win Gujarat, But Facing Tough Fight in Himachal: Exit Polls
BJP to Win Gujarat, But Facing Tough Fight in Himachal: Exit Polls
Results for state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be out on 8 December and a day after that Delhi will announce the results of its local... 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T07:29+0000
2022-12-06T07:34+0000
india
elections
elections
election
election
himachal pradesh
gujarat
delhi
new delhi
aam aadmi party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105086805_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6ca6ef8275efc252f569e801a0840296.jpg
Exit polls reported by a number of Indian media organizations have suggested that federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again set to repeat its success in the state of Gujarat and in Himachal Pradesh it's nail-bitingly close, as the party goes neck-and-neck with arch-rival Congress. But in Delhi's local elections, the BJP looks set for certain disappointment as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) seems likely to win by a landslide.Most exit polls predict that the BJP will form a government for the seventh time in a row in Gujarat and it seems possible that it might even have extended its majority. Overall, the BJP is hoping to win 131 of the total 182 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.At present the BJP has 110 seats in the Gujarat legislative assembly, and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has about 60 seats. Exit polls show that the UPA may shrink to 41 seats, and the AAP, which is contesting the state polls here for the first time, seems unlikely to win more than about 3 to 7 seats.The polling in Gujarat was held in two phases: 1 and 5 December.In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, it looks as though the incumbent BJP may form another government. Some pollsters said the BJP is likely to win about 34 to 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. But others suggested it could be a neck and neck fight this time with rival Congress which is expected to win anywhere between 24 and 34 seats of the total 68 seats.Elections were held on 12 November in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP-ruled state witnessed voter turnout of 65.95 percent. To form a government, a party needs half the number of seats plus one if the total is an even number.In Delhi, however, the BJP looks set for a shock as a slew of exit polls have indicated that the capital's ruling AAP could win between 149 and 171 wards out of 250 wards in the city's civic polls. Congress may fall to single or double digits in these elections. At present, the BJP rules the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and pollsters predict that its number may slip to between 69 and 91 wards this time.Local elections were held on Sunday and witnessed a 50.47 percent voter turn-out. Results will be declared on Wednesday.
https://sputniknews.com/20221205/indian-pm-casts-vote-in-second-phase-of-polling-in-gujarat-1105041781.html
himachal pradesh
gujarat
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105086805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9460e3b3e1c2052bdbc138f47b367a9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
exit polls, bharatiya janata party, bjp, gujarat, himachal pradesh, delhi civic election, mcd election, congress,
exit polls, bharatiya janata party, bjp, gujarat, himachal pradesh, delhi civic election, mcd election, congress,

BJP to Win Gujarat, But Facing Tough Fight in Himachal: Exit Polls

07:29 GMT 06.12.2022 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 06.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiA election officer applies indelible ink mark on the index finger of a bride during the second phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
A election officer applies indelible ink mark on the index finger of a bride during the second phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Results for state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be out on 8 December and a day after that Delhi will announce the results of its local elections.
Exit polls reported by a number of Indian media organizations have suggested that federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again set to repeat its success in the state of Gujarat and in Himachal Pradesh it's nail-bitingly close, as the party goes neck-and-neck with arch-rival Congress.
But in Delhi's local elections, the BJP looks set for certain disappointment as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) seems likely to win by a landslide.
Most exit polls predict that the BJP will form a government for the seventh time in a row in Gujarat and it seems possible that it might even have extended its majority. Overall, the BJP is hoping to win 131 of the total 182 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
At present the BJP has 110 seats in the Gujarat legislative assembly, and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has about 60 seats. Exit polls show that the UPA may shrink to 41 seats, and the AAP, which is contesting the state polls here for the first time, seems unlikely to win more than about 3 to 7 seats.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people as he arrives to cast his vote during the second phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2022
India
Indian PM Casts Vote In Second Phase of Polling in Gujarat
Yesterday, 08:13 GMT
The polling in Gujarat was held in two phases: 1 and 5 December.
In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, it looks as though the incumbent BJP may form another government.
Some pollsters said the BJP is likely to win about 34 to 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. But others suggested it could be a neck and neck fight this time with rival Congress which is expected to win anywhere between 24 and 34 seats of the total 68 seats.
Elections were held on 12 November in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP-ruled state witnessed voter turnout of 65.95 percent. To form a government, a party needs half the number of seats plus one if the total is an even number.
In Delhi, however, the BJP looks set for a shock as a slew of exit polls have indicated that the capital's ruling AAP could win between 149 and 171 wards out of 250 wards in the city's civic polls. Congress may fall to single or double digits in these elections.
At present, the BJP rules the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and pollsters predict that its number may slip to between 69 and 91 wards this time.
Local elections were held on Sunday and witnessed a 50.47 percent voter turn-out. Results will be declared on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала