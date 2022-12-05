International
Russia’s Bastion Missile Systems Enter Service on Paramushir Island: Defense Ministry
05.12.2022
"The Bastion coastal missile system combat units of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed and have taken up duty in the northern part of the Kuril ridge on Paramushir Island. Coastal missilemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the ministry said in a statement.In December 2021, K-300P Bastion-P systems were deployed on the Kuril island of Matua.The main role of the Russian Bastion mobile shore-based missile complex is to engage surface ships, including carrier battle groups, convoys, and landing craft.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bastion mobile coastal defense systems of the Russian Pacific Fleet have been deployed for duty on the Kuril island of Paramushir, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Monday.
"The Bastion coastal missile system combat units of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed and have taken up duty in the northern part of the Kuril ridge on Paramushir Island. Coastal missilemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," the ministry said in a statement.
In December 2021, K-300P Bastion-P systems were deployed on the Kuril island of Matua.
The main role of the Russian Bastion mobile shore-based missile complex is to engage surface ships, including carrier battle groups, convoys, and landing craft.
