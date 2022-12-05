https://sputniknews.com/20221205/germany-to-allocate-over-10-billion-for-purchasing-f-35a-lightning-ii-fighters-reports-say-1105038652.html

Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say

Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has set aside €10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, media reports citing a government...

Deliveries of the sinle-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029.Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by media.The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.

