https://sputniknews.com/20221205/germany-to-allocate-over-10-billion-for-purchasing-f-35a-lightning-ii-fighters-reports-say-1105038652.html
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has set aside €10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, media reports citing a government... 05.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-05T04:23+0000
2022-12-05T04:23+0000
2022-12-05T04:24+0000
military
germany
lockheed martin f-35c joint strike fighter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401591_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_5fbad803eb74d08ff38e6caa7927fa22.jpg
Deliveries of the sinle-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029.Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by media.The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401591_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8f72a84459ab0c3340aa3858bcad4161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, $10 billion, purchasing, f-35a lightning ii fighters
germany, $10 billion, purchasing, f-35a lightning ii fighters
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say
04:23 GMT 05.12.2022 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 05.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has set aside €10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, media reports citing a government document.
Deliveries of the sinle-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029.
Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by media.
The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II
fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.