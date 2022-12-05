International
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has set aside €10 billion ($10.54 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, media reports citing a government...
Deliveries of the sinle-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft are expected between 2026 and 2029.Apart from the fighters, Germany also plans to purchase air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure, according to the government document cited by media.The funds for the purchase of the 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft and other items will come from a debt-financed €100 billion ($105.4 billion) special fund announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this year.
Germany to Allocate Over $10 Billion for Purchasing F-35A Lightning II Fighters, Reports Say

04:23 GMT 05.12.2022
