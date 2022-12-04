https://sputniknews.com/20221204/just-in---england-enters-world-cup-quarter-finals-with-3-0-win-over-senegal-1105036951.html
JUST IN - England Enters World Cup Quarter-Finals with 3-0 Win Over Senegal
On Sunday English fans rejoiced as their football team cruised past Senegal into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win. 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
