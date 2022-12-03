https://sputniknews.com/20221203/train-with-us-military-equipment-derails-in-northern-greece-reports-say-1105003146.html

Train With US Military Equipment Derails in Northern Greece, Reports Say

Train With US Military Equipment Derails in Northern Greece, Reports Say

ATHENS (Sputnik) - A train with military equipment for US troops went off the rails near a port in the city of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece, the Greek... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-03T10:06+0000

2022-12-03T10:06+0000

2022-12-03T10:06+0000

world

greece

train derailment

nato

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104251/82/1042518226_0:225:4500:2756_1920x0_80_0_0_74d06ab274189d9a7b8e1a9211e9c70f.jpg

According to the report, the train derailed just outside the city's port on Friday morning while it was carrying tanks, armored vehicles, special containers and other military equipment for US forces stationed in Europe. The news portal added that the port of Alexandroupolis had also been used by the US and NATO to send arms to Ukraine.The incident reportedly sparked concerns among local residents, who had regularly seen trains with military equipment but had no idea what was held in military containers.Shortly after the incident, local activists from the Greek Communist Party held a symbolic protest at the site of the derailment calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Greece and termination of arms exports to Ukraine.Earlier in the week, media reported that US transportation vessel ARC Endurance unloaded lots of military equipment in Alexandroupolis for its further exports to Baltic and Balkan nations through railways.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, train derailment, nato, arms