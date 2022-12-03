International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/musk-says-twitter-possibly-gave-preference-to-left-wing-candidates-in-brazil-election-1105013537.html
Musk: Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Election
Musk: Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Election
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and the newly minted owner of Twitter Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter personnel could have given... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T16:50+0000
2022-12-03T17:00+0000
twitter
brazil
elon musk
election interference
left-wing
candidates
election
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101424852_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b9063908f21978451472a06b0acb1c6.jpg
"I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it's possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates," Musk tweeted in response to his follower's tweet about elections "handled by the former Twitter regime."Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2, with the main competition unfolding between outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil's politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups. Lula, who had served as president from 2003-2010, was jailed in 2018 after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country's state oil producer. He was freed in 2019 and had his political rights were reinstated in 2021 after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction.Since none of them crossed the 50% threshold in the first round of the election, they confronted each other in the runoff on October 30. According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Lula got 50.9% of the vote, securing victory over the sitting president, who won 49.1% of the vote.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/how-twitter-algorithms-paved-the-way-for-election-interference-1104946353.html
brazil
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101424852_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5eba22c0e60ba6cd54b086b0f20ddd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter meddling in brazil election, left-wing candidates in brazil election, who won in brazil election, social media role in brazil election, elon musk twitter files, twitter interference in elections,
twitter meddling in brazil election, left-wing candidates in brazil election, who won in brazil election, social media role in brazil election, elon musk twitter files, twitter interference in elections,

Musk: Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Election

16:50 GMT 03.12.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 03.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresFILE - Towels with images of Brazilian presidential candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are for sale by a street vendor, hanging from a makeshift clothesline in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Despite the smoke clogging the air of entire Amazon cities, state elections have largely ignored environmental issues.
FILE - Towels with images of Brazilian presidential candidates, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are for sale by a street vendor, hanging from a makeshift clothesline in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Despite the smoke clogging the air of entire Amazon cities, state elections have largely ignored environmental issues. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and the newly minted owner of Twitter Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter personnel could have given preference to leftist candidates during the 2022 presidential election in Brazil, without substantiating his claim.
"I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it's possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates," Musk tweeted in response to his follower's tweet about elections "handled by the former Twitter regime."
Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2, with the main competition unfolding between outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil's politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups. Lula, who had served as president from 2003-2010, was jailed in 2018 after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country's state oil producer. He was freed in 2019 and had his political rights were reinstated in 2021 after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 14, 2019, Hawthorne, California and the Twitter logo outside its headquarters in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
How Twitter Algorithms Paved the Way for Election Interference
1 December, 18:39 GMT
Since none of them crossed the 50% threshold in the first round of the election, they confronted each other in the runoff on October 30. According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Lula got 50.9% of the vote, securing victory over the sitting president, who won 49.1% of the vote.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала