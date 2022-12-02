LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Hits LPR With HIMARS Strikes

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow aimed to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine against the people of Donbass.
Russia has been targeting Ukrainian infrastructure with precision strikes since October 10, as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes all through the country. As a result, Ukraine is experiencing massive power cuts.