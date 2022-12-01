International
Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users About Big Dip in Followers
Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users About Big Dip in Followers
Since acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal in late October, the billionaire has brought a slew of changes to the social media giant.
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has warned the microblogging platform's users about a dip in follower numbers. The reason behind the latest development was the San Francisco-based company's removal of fake accounts.Besides the popular messaging app's purging, the multi-billionaire is working on a plan to increase the character limit from the existing 280 to 1,000.Musk's disclosure about Twitter's character limit came during an exchange with a user who asked him, "Idea on expanding character limit to 1000?"However, the business tycoon is yet to announce a date when the changes concerning the character limit will come into effect on Twitter.
Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users About Big Dip in Followers

11:20 GMT 01.12.2022
Since acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal in late October, the billionaire has brought a slew of changes to the social media giant.
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has warned the microblogging platform's users about a dip in follower numbers.
The reason behind the latest development was the San Francisco-based company's removal of fake accounts.

Confirming the move, Musk tweeted, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Besides the popular messaging app's purging, the multi-billionaire is working on a plan to increase the character limit from the existing 280 to 1,000.
Musk's disclosure about Twitter's character limit came during an exchange with a user who asked him, "Idea on expanding character limit to 1000?"

In reply, the Tesla founder said, "It's on the to do list."

However, the business tycoon is yet to announce a date when the changes concerning the character limit will come into effect on Twitter.
