Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users About Big Dip in Followers

Since acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal in late October, the billionaire has brought a slew of changes to the social media giant. 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has warned the microblogging platform's users about a dip in follower numbers. The reason behind the latest development was the San Francisco-based company's removal of fake accounts.Besides the popular messaging app's purging, the multi-billionaire is working on a plan to increase the character limit from the existing 280 to 1,000.Musk's disclosure about Twitter's character limit came during an exchange with a user who asked him, "Idea on expanding character limit to 1000?"However, the business tycoon is yet to announce a date when the changes concerning the character limit will come into effect on Twitter.

