Poland Preparing Claims for Western Ukrainian Lands, Russian Intel Chief Says
Poland Preparing Claims for Western Ukrainian Lands, Russian Intel Chief Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has instructed the relevant departments to promptly prepare an official justification for Polish claims to...
The reference point in the ongoing archival research is the Volyn massacre of 1943, which the Polish authorities believe prove the involvement of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists - Ukrainian Insurgent Army in the genocide of the Polish people, the official added.
Poland Preparing Claims for Western Ukrainian Lands, Russian Intel Chief Says
11:49 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 30.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has instructed the relevant departments to promptly prepare an official justification for Polish claims to Western Ukrainian lands, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.
"Duda instructed the specialized services to prepare an official justification for Polish claims to western Ukraine in a short time," Naryshkin said.
The reference point in the ongoing archival research is the Volyn massacre of 1943, which the Polish authorities believe prove the involvement of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists - Ukrainian Insurgent Army in the genocide of the Polish
people, the official added.