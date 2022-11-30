International
Poland Preparing Claims for Western Ukrainian Lands, Russian Intel Chief Says
Poland Preparing Claims for Western Ukrainian Lands, Russian Intel Chief Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has instructed the relevant departments to promptly prepare an official justification for Polish claims to... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
11:49 GMT 30.11.2022
Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017
 Ukrainian troops being 'trained' to handle their heavy machinegun by a Polish instructor, March 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© Photo : Sgt. Anthony Jones (US Army)/Ukrainian Defence Ministry
