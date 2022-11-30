International
Moscow Says Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO May Increase Tensions in Arctic Region
Moscow Says Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO May Increase Tensions in Arctic Region

16:47 GMT 30.11.2022
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.
