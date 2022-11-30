https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moscow-says-accession-of-finland-sweden-to-nato-may-increase-tensions-in-arctic-region-1104906794.html

Moscow Says Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO May Increase Tensions in Arctic Region

Moscow Says Accession of Finland, Sweden to NATO May Increase Tensions in Arctic Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO may lead to increased militarization of the Arctic, aggravation of tensions and security risks... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T16:47+0000

2022-11-30T16:47+0000

2022-11-30T16:47+0000

world

finland

sweden

nato

arctic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May. As of now, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the accession of the two nations.The spokeswoman emphasized that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO may lead to "increased militarization of the Arctic region," and the consequent "significant increase of tensions and security risks at high latitudes."The Arctic region covers the territories of the eight Arctic states, namely Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the United States. In 1996, those countries established the Arctic Council to address issues related to the region. In recent years, the discourse on the strategic application of the region and risks for the security of Russia and NATO countries has increased due to ice melting, resulting in both Moscow and the alliance reinforcing their northern fleets.

finland

sweden

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland, sweden, nato, arctic