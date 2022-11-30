International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/fans-arrive-at-stadium-974-in-doha-for-argentina-poland-fifa-world-cup-match-1104894592.html
Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match
Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world kicked off on November 20 in Doha, Qatar. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T16:47+0000
2022-11-30T16:48+0000
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
2022 world cup
poland
argentina
football fans
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104527609_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_91e8e2ec8729dac36cec862f23bd5cf4.jpg
Sputnik is live from Doha, Qatar, where thousands of fans are arriving at the Stadium 974 for a match between Argentina and Poland. Poland is leading in the Group C with 4 points after a victory against Saudi Arabia and a draw with Mexico. In the meantime, Argentina has only 3 points - the Latin American team managed to prevail over Mexico, but suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat from Saudi Arabia. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
poland
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match
Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match
2022-11-30T16:47+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104527609_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2020cb8808e2bb2923566ed75ac6369.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argntina-poland match, 2022 fifa world cup, qatar, football fans
argntina-poland match, 2022 fifa world cup, qatar, football fans

Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match

16:47 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 30.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
A supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world kicked off on November 20 in Doha, Qatar.
Sputnik is live from Doha, Qatar, where thousands of fans are arriving at the Stadium 974 for a match between Argentina and Poland.
Poland is leading in the Group C with 4 points after a victory against Saudi Arabia and a draw with Mexico. In the meantime, Argentina has only 3 points - the Latin American team managed to prevail over Mexico, but suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat from Saudi Arabia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала