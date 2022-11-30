https://sputniknews.com/20221130/fans-arrive-at-stadium-974-in-doha-for-argentina-poland-fifa-world-cup-match-1104894592.html

Fans Arrive at Stadium 974 in Doha for Argentina-Poland FIFA World Cup Match

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world kicked off on November 20 in Doha, Qatar. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Doha, Qatar, where thousands of fans are arriving at the Stadium 974 for a match between Argentina and Poland. Poland is leading in the Group C with 4 points after a victory against Saudi Arabia and a draw with Mexico. In the meantime, Argentina has only 3 points - the Latin American team managed to prevail over Mexico, but suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat from Saudi Arabia. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

