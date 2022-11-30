https://sputniknews.com/20221130/chinas-military-regularly-intercepted-canadas-patrol-jet-over-past-weeks-ottawa-says-1104855158.html

China's Military Regularly Intercepted Canada's Patrol Jet Over Past Weeks, Ottawa Says

China's Military Regularly Intercepted Canada's Patrol Jet Over Past Weeks, Ottawa Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) repeatedly intercepted a Canadian CP-140 Aurora aircraft over the past weeks... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T07:52+0000

2022-11-30T07:52+0000

2022-11-30T07:52+0000

military

canada

china

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096068182_0:56:1503:901_1920x0_80_0_0_85a2781fd98f478c93c1a050896c9ca5.png

According to the spokesperson, the Canadian aircraft was intercepted by the PLA Air Force during the Operation Neon, which is an ongoing sanctions monitoring mission in the Pacific region, mostly aimed at North Korea's sanctions evasion activities.The Canadian long-range patrol plane began its mission in early October after it was deployed to Japan's Okinawa and returned to Canada last week, according to the news outlet.Canada's defense ministry did not provide any details on the dates of recent interceptions or types of Chinese jets conducting these interceptions, citing national security concerns, according to the broadcaster.The Royal Canadian Air Force has been participating in sanctions monitoring activities in the Pacific region since 2018 and extended the mandate of the mission last year until 2023.

canada

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, canada, pla, chinese jets, canadian cp-140 aurora