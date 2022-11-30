https://sputniknews.com/20221130/boris-johnson-says-his-family-roots-trace-back-to-moscow-rabbi-1104909587.html
Boris Johnson Says His Family Roots Trace Back to Moscow Rabbi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, speaking in a synagogue, that his family roots "traced back to a Rabbi in Moscow," according to a Jewish newspaper in Britain.
Johnson was visiting a synagogue in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the media said.
The former prime minister also reaffirmed that he would "absolutely" run for the parliamentary seat in the next elections, the Jewish Times reported. He also promised to support the current government of Rishi Sunak, noting, however, that the Tories' decision to oust him was a "mistake."
On July 7, Johnson announced his intention to step down as UK Prime Minister due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had personally vetted.