Better Late Than Never? US House Finally Receives Trump’s Federal Tax Records After Court Battle

Better Late Than Never? US House Finally Receives Trump’s Federal Tax Records After Court Battle

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to block the US House Ways and Means Committee to obtain his tax records for the last six years. With Wednesday's action, the IRS complied with a court order to provide the specified documents to Congress.The Ways and Means Committee, currently led by Democrats, has been trying to obtain Trump’s personal and corporate tax records for years. The obtained records cover the time of Trump's holding office.However, the obtained materials are not expected to be published in the near future, according to CNN, which cited a Treasury Department spokesperson in its reporting.Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who leads the House committee, said Democrats would meet to discuss how they will handle the tax documents and get legal advice. He did not provide a timeframe on when such a meeting would take place.During his 2016 run for President, Trump broke with tradition and did not provide his tax returns for public review. At the time, Trump claimed it was because he was under an audit by the FBI, though legal experts stated that such an investigation would not preclude him from releasing his tax returns.Neal declined to say if the committee would release the tax documents publicly, noting the meeting with Democrats would come before any decision is made.In 2020, The New York Times reported Trump paid no taxes in 10 of the 15 years spanning from 2000 to 2015 because he reported losing more money than he made.

