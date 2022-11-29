https://sputniknews.com/20221129/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-in-bucharest-after-fm-meeting-1104833900.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference in Bucharest After FM Meeting
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference in Bucharest After FM Meeting
The negotiations take place in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with foreign ministers of the alliance member states discussing security issues
2022-11-29T15:01+0000
2022-11-29T15:01+0000
2022-11-29T15:29+0000
Sputnik is live from Bucharest where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference after the first day of the North Atlantic Council meeting of foreign ministers.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
15:01 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 29.11.2022)
The negotiations take place in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with foreign ministers of the alliance member states discussing security issues, including the crisis in Ukraine and the prospects for the bloc.
Sputnik is live from Bucharest where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference after the first day of the North Atlantic Council meeting of foreign ministers.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!