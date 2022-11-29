https://sputniknews.com/20221129/israeli-ambassador-apologizes-to-india-after-filmmaker-slams-kashmir-files--1104814534.html

Israeli Ambassador Apologizes to India After Filmmaker Slams 'Kashmir Files'

The Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' is claimed to be a historical portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley in the 1990s. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon has apologized to India a day after Tel Aviv filmmaker Nadav Lapid sparked a row with his remarks about a movie highlighting Kashmiri Hindus' plight in the 1990s. Ambassador Gilon took to social media, expressing disapproval of Lapid who called the Indian movie 'The Kashmir Files,' a "vulgar" piece of "propaganda" filmmaking "inappropriate for a competitive artistic section of such a prestigious film festival."Lapid was jury president at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). His remarks came during the event's closing ceremony in the presence of India's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Goa state chief Pramod Sawant."As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler's List, the Holocaust and worse," the diplomat added.Meanwhile, IFFI panel member Sudipto Sen clarified that Lapid made the comments in a personal capacity and that they did not reflect the panel's view.What is 'The Kashmiri Files' About?The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, tells a fictional story of a student who discovers that Islamic militants killed his Kashmiri Hindu parents.In the 1990s, around 62,000 Kashmiri Pandit (a minority group in Kashmir) families from Jammu and Kashmir were forced to flee their homes, while hundreds of thousands were killed amid escalating violence against Hindus.Meanwhile, acclaimed Indian actor Anupam Kher, who also plays the leading role in the movie, said: "The truth of The Kashmir Files is stuck like a thorn in the throat of some people. They are neither able to swallow it nor spit it out! Their souls, which are dead, are desperately trying to prove this truth false. But this film is now a movement, not a film."The movie was released in March and received mixed reviews from film critics.

