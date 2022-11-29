https://sputniknews.com/20221129/indian-foreign-minister-expresses-concern-over-concentration-of-chip-manufacturing-1104819580.html

Indian Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Over 'Concentration' of Chip Manufacturing

Indian Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Over 'Concentration' of Chip Manufacturing

India, which still has yet to set up its first semi-conductor manufacturing unit, largely relies on imports of South Korean and Chinese products to meet its... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T12:36+0000

2022-11-29T12:36+0000

2022-11-29T12:36+0000

india

semi-conductors

ai

subrahmanyam jaishankar

taiwan

technology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104824082_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e1e00f69dd772d39e3ca471eab4dcc9.jpg

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday echoed concerns about the “concentration” of semi-conductor manufacturing being confined to certain parts of the world, as he made a pitch for “decentralized globalization” and more centers of “global production”.Addressing the opening day of the ‘Global Technology Summit’ co-hosted by the Indian Foreign Ministry, Jaishankar remarked that technology was at the “heart” of modern-day geopolitics.He remarked that New Delhi’s foreign policy priorities should be guided by other countries’ willingness to provide it “access” to modern technology in the realm of semi-conductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G technology.“Technology is no more neutral than economics or any other activity… You may speak about data being the new oil… We need to understand that there is a very strong political connotation that is inbuilt into technology,” Jaishankar said, explaining that technology, similarly to trade or energy, was likely to be leveraged by countries as a tool of diplomacy.Jaishankar added said that the debate around the nature of globalization has been spurred in recent years due to “trigger events”, like the victory of former US President Donald Trump in 2016, the Brexit vote in 2018 and, most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic.Diversifying Semi-Conductor SuppliesThe debate on diversifying the semi-conductor supply chain globally has been reinvigorated after the US Commerce Department imposed restrictions on export of critical chips to China and Russia in September.Washington is at odds with both the countries over the cross-strait triggered by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August and Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.In a bid to boost its own semiconductor manufacturing capability, New Delhi has pledged billions of dollars in incentives to foreign companies interested in setting shop in the country.There have also been calls in India about the transfer of semiconductor manufacturing technology from the US, but the Biden administration is yet to heed these calls.

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/indias-richest-businessman-decries-semi-conductor-nationalism-urges-us-to-transfer-tech-to-delhi-1100484076.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

semiconductor manufacturing in india, semiconductor manufacturing companies, global technology summit 2022, us china trade war