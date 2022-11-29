https://sputniknews.com/20221129/india-is-net-security-provider-in-indo-pacific-defense-minister-1104830610.html

India is ‘Net Security Provider' in Indo-Pacific: Defense Minister

India is ‘Net Security Provider' in Indo-Pacific: Defense Minister

Civilian and security agencies of ten southeast Asian nations are currently taking part in the ‘Samanvay 2022’ drills in the Indian city of Agra from November... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T13:57+0000

2022-11-29T13:57+0000

2022-11-29T14:13+0000

india

rajnath singh

asean

climate change

natural disasters

indo-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102010272_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a71569a3b08304bc50aba588c73e86f.jpg

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Delhi has emerged as a “net security provider” and a “regional power” in the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday while addressing the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ in Agra, India.He lauded India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) policy, first enunciated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Mauritius in 2016, for forging greater interoperability among civilian and security agencies of regional countries in order to collectively respond to crisis situations.Since 2015, Delhi has spearheaded disaster relief operations in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Maldives and Madagascar, all of them lying in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Noting that countries in the region are particularly “vulnerable” to natural disasters fomented by climate change, Singh also called for greater information-sharing mechanisms among regional countries to ensure better preparation for crisis situations.“As nations have different capacities, collaborative preparation to deal with disasters is required,” the Indian defence minister stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20221110/indias-energy-sector-one-of-main-targets-for-cyber-attacks-defense-minister-warns-1103965191.html

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

climate change indo pacific, samanvay 2022, samanvay exercise, indian ocean region (ior), disaster relief operations, india indo pacific strategy