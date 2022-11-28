https://sputniknews.com/20221128/russia-ready-to-increase-quota-for-jordanian-students-in-universities-ambassador-1104789687.html

Russia Ready to Increase Quota for Jordanian Students in Universities: Ambassador

Russia Ready to Increase Quota for Jordanian Students in Universities: Ambassador

AMMAN (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to increase the scholarship quota for students from Jordan in universities across the country, Russian Ambassador to Jordan... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T13:28+0000

2022-11-28T13:28+0000

2022-11-28T13:28+0000

russia

russia

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105800/02/1058000283_513:0:3599:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_07f478f6e87293e8a92aecb9f08242aa.jpg

"We are ready to further work on expanding the share of students from [Jordan] among foreign students, naturally, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity," Desyatnikov said.The diplomat noted that up to 500 scholarships were provided annually to Jordanian citizens from the Russian budget, but then this number increased by 10 additional openings.At the beginning of November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Jordan’s capital, Amman. The parties looked in detail at the key areas of bilateral cooperation. At that time, Lavrov specified that over 1,500 Jordanians were currently studying in Russia.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, quota, jordanian students, universities