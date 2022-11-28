International
Russia Ready to Increase Quota for Jordanian Students in Universities: Ambassador
Russia Ready to Increase Quota for Jordanian Students in Universities: Ambassador
AMMAN (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to increase the scholarship quota for students from Jordan in universities across the country, Russian Ambassador to Jordan... 28.11.2022
"We are ready to further work on expanding the share of students from [Jordan] among foreign students, naturally, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity," Desyatnikov said.The diplomat noted that up to 500 scholarships were provided annually to Jordanian citizens from the Russian budget, but then this number increased by 10 additional openings.At the beginning of November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Jordan’s capital, Amman. The parties looked in detail at the key areas of bilateral cooperation. At that time, Lavrov specified that over 1,500 Jordanians were currently studying in Russia.
