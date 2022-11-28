https://sputniknews.com/20221128/musk-apple-threatening-to-remove-twitter-from-app-store-or-request-changes-1104800842.html

Musk: Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

Musk: Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from its app store and has requested certain modifications to the social media platform, Twitter... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T19:25+0000

2022-11-28T19:25+0000

2022-11-28T19:22+0000

science & tech

elon musk

twitter

apple

app store

threats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg

"Yes," Musk said when asked if Apple is threatening Twitter's presence or demanding changes to the social media platform. "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why."Earlier on Monday, Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that have affected its customers.The poll will close on Tuesday afternoon, but so far an overwhelming number of Twitter users support Apple being more transparent about any censorship actions it may have taken.Last week, Musk said he would create a new smartphone if the social network is removed from the Apple and Google app stores.Musk created the poll after a firm called LBRY, which handles file-sharing and payments for social networks, posted a statement on Twitter claiming that Apple demanded its apps filter some search terms from being shown or else Twitter’s app would not be allowed in the Apple app store.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about some two-thirds of Twitter's employees.The departure of Apple’s lead App Store executive Phil Schiller from Twitter sparked speculation that the tech giant was growing concerned about Musk’s handling of the social media platform, including reinstating blocked accounts.

https://sputniknews.com/20221124/some-bills-are-apparently-going-unpaid-by-elon-musks-new-twitter--1104615117.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, twitter, apple, app store, threats