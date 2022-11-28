Belgian Police Officers Demand Government's Tougher Response to Violence Against Police

https://sputniknews.com/20221128/belgian-police-officers-demand-governments-tougher-response-to-violence-against-police-1104789904.html

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Hundreds of police officers came out to protest in Brussels on Monday to demand a tougher state response to violence against police as... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

On November 11, Belgian media reported that one police officer died and another one was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels in the vicinity of Brussels-North railway station. According to the media, the attacker was injured by other police officers and was taken to a hospital.Police officers arrived at the demonstration in plain clothes with placards, union symbols, and whistles. Security was provided by dozens of uniformed police officers.The action began at the North Station in the Belgian capital near the site of the recent deadly incident.The Belgian police union, which is organizing Monday's protest, called on the government for "zero tolerance" for violence against officers.The union also called on the government to revise police compensation and social benefits.According to the Belgian media, the perpetrator of the attack came to one of the police precincts prior to the incident and warned of his plans to attack police officers. The attacker was offered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and was taken to a hospital with his consent. Later, he left the hospital as he was not ordered to undergo compulsory treatment.According to media reports, the attacker, born in 1990, was listed in the database of the Belgian Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis as a "violent extremist."The reasons for the incident are being investigated by the Belgian federal prosecutor's office, which is responsible for terrorism crimes.

