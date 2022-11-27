International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/turkey-hopes-black-sea-gas-will-help-cut-reliance-on-imports-1104764770.html
Turkey Hopes Black Sea Gas Will Help Cut Reliance on Imports
Turkey Hopes Black Sea Gas Will Help Cut Reliance on Imports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez estimates that domestic production at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea could help his country... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T19:23+0000
2022-11-27T19:23+0000
world
turkey
black sea
fatih donmez
oil production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083110176_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_5481ee5d026b2cd6927fb327fc844920.jpg
Turkey plans to invest some $10 billion in the operation that will pump natural gas from the offshore field in its exclusive economic zone in the western Black Sea. Production is expected to begin in 2023.Turkey’s gas imports from Russia account for 44% of its total gas consumption. The Sakarya gas field is estimated to hold 540 billion cubic meters of gas worth some $400 billion.
turkey
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083110176_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_57e2c5c975c2aa7014d194ca3893434f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, black sea, fatih donmez, oil production
turkey, black sea, fatih donmez, oil production

Turkey Hopes Black Sea Gas Will Help Cut Reliance on Imports

19:23 GMT 27.11.2022
CC0 / infinityharmony7 / Black SeaBlack Sea
Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
CC0 / infinityharmony7 / Black Sea
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez estimates that domestic production at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea could help his country reduce reliance on imports by up to 30%.
Turkey plans to invest some $10 billion in the operation that will pump natural gas from the offshore field in its exclusive economic zone in the western Black Sea. Production is expected to begin in 2023.
"When we start full production we will be using our own gas to cover 25-30% of our total needs. Our dependence on imports of natural gas from abroad will drop to 70%," he was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily.
Turkey’s gas imports from Russia account for 44% of its total gas consumption. The Sakarya gas field is estimated to hold 540 billion cubic meters of gas worth some $400 billion.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала