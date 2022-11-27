https://sputniknews.com/20221127/turkey-hopes-black-sea-gas-will-help-cut-reliance-on-imports-1104764770.html

Turkey Hopes Black Sea Gas Will Help Cut Reliance on Imports

Turkey Hopes Black Sea Gas Will Help Cut Reliance on Imports

Turkey plans to invest some $10 billion in the operation that will pump natural gas from the offshore field in its exclusive economic zone in the western Black Sea. Production is expected to begin in 2023.Turkey’s gas imports from Russia account for 44% of its total gas consumption. The Sakarya gas field is estimated to hold 540 billion cubic meters of gas worth some $400 billion.

