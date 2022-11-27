https://sputniknews.com/20221127/ten-people-arrested-in-brussels-amid-unrest-following-belgium-morocco-match-1104767371.html

Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match

Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - At least ten people were detained in Brussels, where riots erupted after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup in Qatar, the RTBF... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-27T23:24+0000

2022-11-27T23:24+0000

2022-11-27T23:24+0000

2022 fifa world cup

brussels

morocco

fifa world cup 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105945/02/1059450276_0:0:5984:3366_1920x0_80_0_0_6e788fed8ebf9e8cf01ea6a92e4f9144.jpg

Dozens of people set trash containers on fire and threw bricks at vehicles in the center of Brussels on Sunday after Belgium’s loss. Le Soir daily reported that police used water cannons and tear gas and that there were casualties.RTBF said that about ten administrative arrests and one judicial arrest were made amid the riots.Meanwhile, Le Soir said that about ten arrests were made in the port city of Antwerp on Sunday. Two police officers were also injured following soccer riots in Rotterdam.Transport disruptions were reported in Belgium amid the Sunday riots.

brussels

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brussels, morocco, fifa world cup 2022