2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match

23:24 GMT 27.11.2022
