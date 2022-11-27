https://sputniknews.com/20221127/ten-people-arrested-in-brussels-amid-unrest-following-belgium-morocco-match-1104767371.html
Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match
Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - At least ten people were detained in Brussels, where riots erupted after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup in Qatar, the RTBF...
Dozens of people set trash containers on fire and threw bricks at vehicles in the center of Brussels on Sunday after Belgium’s loss. Le Soir daily reported that police used water cannons and tear gas and that there were casualties.RTBF said that about ten administrative arrests and one judicial arrest were made amid the riots.Meanwhile, Le Soir said that about ten arrests were made in the port city of Antwerp on Sunday. Two police officers were also injured following soccer riots in Rotterdam.Transport disruptions were reported in Belgium amid the Sunday riots.
Ten People Arrested in Brussels Amid Unrest Following Belgium-Morocco Match
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - At least ten people were detained in Brussels, where riots erupted after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup in Qatar, the RTBF broadcaster reports.
Dozens of people set trash containers on fire and threw bricks at vehicles in the center of Brussels on Sunday after Belgium’s loss. Le Soir daily reported that police used water cannons and tear gas and that there were casualties.
RTBF said that about ten administrative arrests and one judicial arrest were made amid the riots.
Meanwhile, Le Soir said that about ten arrests were made in the port city of Antwerp on Sunday. Two police officers were also injured following soccer riots in Rotterdam.
Transport disruptions were reported in Belgium amid the Sunday riots.