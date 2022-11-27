International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/over-60-of-japanese-support-acquiring-counterstrike-capability-poll-shows-1104762154.html
Over 60% of Japanese Support Acquiring Counterstrike Capability, Poll Shows
Over 60% of Japanese Support Acquiring Counterstrike Capability, Poll Shows
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 60% of the Japanese population back the government's push to acquire counterstrike capabilities against enemy bases in a step-back from... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T15:45+0000
2022-11-27T15:45+0000
world
japan
defense
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104450/67/1044506738_0:94:2049:1246_1920x0_80_0_0_bae9a62eb4f66d5f627ddb7ad70c6421.jpg
The phone survey, conducted over the weekend, found that 60.8% of respondents endorsed the move, while 35% opposed it.The poll interviewed 420 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 615 mobile phone users, but the total number of respondents is unspecified.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104450/67/1044506738_130:0:1917:1340_1920x0_80_0_0_55f20ec8e9fcb273d56c262807a5dbd1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan's army, japan's counterstrike capability, japanese counterstrike capability
japan's army, japan's counterstrike capability, japanese counterstrike capability

Over 60% of Japanese Support Acquiring Counterstrike Capability, Poll Shows

15:45 GMT 27.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Kazuhiro NogiTroops of Japan Grand Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade march during an inspection parade for the JGSDF Eastern Army 44th anniversary celebration at Asaka training field, suburban Tokyo.
Troops of Japan Grand Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade march during an inspection parade for the JGSDF Eastern Army 44th anniversary celebration at Asaka training field, suburban Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Kazuhiro Nogi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 60% of the Japanese population back the government's push to acquire counterstrike capabilities against enemy bases in a step-back from the country's pacifist ideal, a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency revealed.
The phone survey, conducted over the weekend, found that 60.8% of respondents endorsed the move, while 35% opposed it.
The poll interviewed 420 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 615 mobile phone users, but the total number of respondents is unspecified.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option to ensure the protection of its citizens, including the possibility of retaliatory strikes. Japan's competent authorities must provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022: the country's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium Term Defense Program.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала