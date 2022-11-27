International
LIVE: World Cup Fans Gather at Mar de Plata Fan Zone to Watch Argentina vs Mexico Match
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221127/musks-approach-scaring-away-twitter-advertisers-1104740854.html
Musk’s Approach Scaring Away Twitter Advertisers
Musk’s Approach Scaring Away Twitter Advertisers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of advertising agencies have paused spending on Twitter, alarmed by the management approach of the social platform’s new owner... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-27T02:23+0000
2022-11-27T02:23+0000
science & tech
elon musk
twitter
media matters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104353976_0:124:3000:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_143b3aba6a4719ec5a795a67251b06ed.jpg
According to an analysis from the Media Matters for America non-profit organization, 50 of the top 100 advertisers, accounting for $750 million in advertising this year, had paused or announced their intention to pause spending since Musk acquired Twitter, the newspaper said on Saturday.The same 50 advertisers accounted for $317 million of Twitter’s $5 billion in revenues in 2021.At the same time, the Omnicom Media Group and Interpublic have recommended that their clients pause spending on Twitter, while WPP’s GroupM raised their assessment of the risk of advertising on the platform to "high risk," sources told The Financial Times.The newspaper claims citing sources that following job cuts carried out by Musk, advertising agencies no longer have any point of contact within the Twitter ads business team and "have received little to no communication in recent weeks," including feedback on how previous campaigns have performed.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives, who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, as well as regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern.The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing market research data, that more than one-third of Twitter's top 100 advertisers had stopped putting ads on the social media platform in the two weeks following Musk's takeover of the company.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104353976_210:0:2791:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_125347e29f7966e6f0182ad9672ef6dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter, media matters
elon musk, twitter, media matters

Musk’s Approach Scaring Away Twitter Advertisers

02:23 GMT 27.11.2022
© OLIVIER DOULIERY(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on April 14, 2022 a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC.
(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on April 14, 2022 a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of advertising agencies have paused spending on Twitter, alarmed by the management approach of the social platform’s new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, The Financial Times reports.
According to an analysis from the Media Matters for America non-profit organization, 50 of the top 100 advertisers, accounting for $750 million in advertising this year, had paused or announced their intention to pause spending since Musk acquired Twitter, the newspaper said on Saturday.
The same 50 advertisers accounted for $317 million of Twitter’s $5 billion in revenues in 2021.
At the same time, the Omnicom Media Group and Interpublic have recommended that their clients pause spending on Twitter, while WPP’s GroupM raised their assessment of the risk of advertising on the platform to "high risk," sources told The Financial Times.
The newspaper claims citing sources that following job cuts carried out by Musk, advertising agencies no longer have any point of contact within the Twitter ads business team and "have received little to no communication in recent weeks," including feedback on how previous campaigns have performed.
On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives, who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, as well as regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing market research data, that more than one-third of Twitter's top 100 advertisers had stopped putting ads on the social media platform in the two weeks following Musk's takeover of the company.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала