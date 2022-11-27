Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kuril Islands: Seismologists

International
The earthquake took place at 16:59 local time (04:59 GMT). The epicenter was located 144 kilometers (89.5 miles) from the town of Severo-Kurilsk at a depth of 73 kilometers.There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving over 2,300 people killed.
06:33 GMT 27.11.2022 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 27.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORIN
