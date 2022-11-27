https://sputniknews.com/20221127/magnitude-59-earthquake-registered-near-russias-kuril-islands-seismologists-1104744174.html

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kuril Islands: Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Sputnik) - A massive 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday in the seismically active area of Russia's Kuril Islands, the... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

The earthquake took place at 16:59 local time (04:59 GMT). The epicenter was located 144 kilometers (89.5 miles) from the town of Severo-Kurilsk at a depth of 73 kilometers.There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving over 2,300 people killed.

