https://sputniknews.com/20221127/how-a-musty-gold-mine-became-key-in-the-quest-for-mysterious-dark-matter-1104745629.html

How a Musty Gold Mine Became Key in the Quest for Mysterious Dark Matter

How a Musty Gold Mine Became Key in the Quest for Mysterious Dark Matter

Experiment led by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab hopes to solve mystery of dark matter.

2022-11-27T08:12+0000

2022-11-27T08:12+0000

2022-11-27T08:12+0000

science & tech

science

dark matter

xenon

weakly interacting massive particles (wimps)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1b/1104743839_0:343:2421:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_4f182a51330f45611f36890cca945f0f.jpg

An old gold mine and a vat containing liquid xenon are the key elements of an ongoing hunt for the elusive dark matter that is believed to make up about 85 percent of all matter in the Universe.This hypothetical form of matter doesn’t emit, absorb or scatter light, while existing almost everywhere in our Universe, making it undetectable in astronomical observations. In the hopes of solving this fundamental mystery, a team of researchers picked an old gold mine in Lead, South Dakota, US, burrowing down underground to a depth of nearly a mile, or 1.6 kilometers, to block out all background noise.The experiment spearheaded by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (Berkeley Lab) with contribution from physicists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and involving an international team comprising around 250 engineers and scientists is calculating on catching the undetectable dark matter as it interacts with other particles.The crucial element of the Sanford Underground Research Facility is liquid xenon, sitting inside two titanium tanks, fitted with detectors able to zoom in on miniscule flashes of energy potentially coming from a particle of dark matter colliding with a xenon atom. The titanium is designed to keep the liquid xenon cold and also to maintain background radiation down to a minimum.According to the plan for the experiment, the mysterious dark matter might come from the theoretical Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs). The WIMPs, if they exist, while interacting with gravity, could be expected to collide with particles of visible matter on rare occasions.Early results are expected sometime in 2023, with observations scheduled to continue for up to five years.

https://sputniknews.com/20211110/scientists-roll-out-theory-about-contagious-dark-matter-1090635104.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

hunt for dark matter, what is dark matter, sanford underground research facility, catching dark matter as it interacts with other particles, dark matter colliding with a xenon atom