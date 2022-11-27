https://sputniknews.com/20221127/germany-retains-chances-of-reaching-world-cup-playoffs-with-tie-1104767136.html
Germany Retains Chances of Reaching World Cup Playoffs With Tie
DOHA (Sputnik) - The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match between Germany and Spain ended in a 1-1 draw. 27.11.2022, Sputnik International
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug salvaged the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. Alvaro Morata scored Spain’s only goal.The Spanish team is leading in the Group E standings with four points. Germany is fourth with one point, while Japan and Costa Rica (each with three points) are second and third, respectively.The Germans need to win their last group match (against Costa Rica) to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.On Wednesday, Japan scored a stunning 2-1 upset over Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.
