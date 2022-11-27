https://sputniknews.com/20221127/china-to-donate-100-million-to-cuba-1104740996.html

China to Donate $100 Million to Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Following a visit to China, a Cuban delegation has reached an agreement on loan restructuring, and China has pledged to allocate about... 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

The minister added that new projects that will get funded include a floating dock, a wind farm and a solar plant.Also among the projects that received Chinese support as a result of the visit are two enterprises for the production of biopesticides.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez currently heads a governmental delegation that continues its international tour, which includes stops in Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China, in search of support, as the island's economy has been seriously affected by the global pandemic and the energy crisis.

