https://sputniknews.com/20221126/scheduled-blackouts-in-kiev-to-leave-residents-without-power-for-up-to-5-hours---dtek-1104739803.html

Scheduled Blackouts in Kiev to Leave Residents Without Power for Up To 5 Hours - DTEK

Scheduled Blackouts in Kiev to Leave Residents Without Power for Up To 5 Hours - DTEK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Emergency schedules for power outages have been introduced in Kiev, so that the city residents are only left without electricity for a... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-26T22:27+0000

2022-11-26T22:27+0000

2022-11-26T22:29+0000

volodymyr zelensky

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

power blackout

rolling blackouts

vitali klitschko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_53:0:3692:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63b8eb71757c6918918f0704aeb0322a.jpg

Oleksandr Fomenko, the chief executive of DTEK, said on Friday that only 30% of Kiev had power.Earlier in the day, the Kiev military administration said on social media that some 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital were still without power as of Saturday morning following a massive blackout this week.Later in the day, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a quarter of residents of Ukraine's capital had no power as of Saturday, but the city was already able to switch to scheduled power outages.Much of Kiev was plunged into darkness on Wednesday after Russia struck the city’s military command posts and the related power grid. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said a day later that it had restored power supply to critical infrastructure.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia’s precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10, in retaliation for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.Ukrainian media reported last week citing DTEK, the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy sector, that blackouts could get longer in Ukraine as winter approaches and temperatures drop.

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, kiev, power blackout, rolling blackouts, vitali klitschko