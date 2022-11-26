https://sputniknews.com/20221126/russia-greenlights-plan-to-create-permafrost-monitoring-system-1104735204.html

Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved the establishment of a state monitoring system to study permafrost in the Arctic, according to an... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

The system will become part of the existing monitoring network of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.The government approved the draft federal law "On Amendments to the Federal Law 'On Environmental Protection' and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" and submitted it to the Russian lower house for consideration.The bill is designed to enact the government's strategic plans for the development of the Arctic and other permafrost zones.Specialists believe permafrost should be closely monitored as its thawing may result in worsening environmental conditions in the Arctic.

