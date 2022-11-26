https://sputniknews.com/20221126/russia-greenlights-plan-to-create-permafrost-monitoring-system-1104735204.html
Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System
Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved the establishment of a state monitoring system to study permafrost in the Arctic, according to an... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-26T15:46+0000
2022-11-26T15:46+0000
2022-11-26T15:46+0000
russia
permafrost
science
arctic
russian hydrometeorological center
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104735056_0:584:2047:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_0768a769e2bd844da2b099d1d7ea343b.jpg
The system will become part of the existing monitoring network of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.The government approved the draft federal law "On Amendments to the Federal Law 'On Environmental Protection' and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" and submitted it to the Russian lower house for consideration.The bill is designed to enact the government's strategic plans for the development of the Arctic and other permafrost zones.Specialists believe permafrost should be closely monitored as its thawing may result in worsening environmental conditions in the Arctic.
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/ancient-zombie-viruses-lurking-in-permafrost-brought-back-to-life-to-gauge-potential-dangers-1104674231.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104735056_0:392:2047:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b677cb64588895ee8341b5706903c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian permafrost, russian permafrost monitoring system, how to monitor permafrost,
russian permafrost, russian permafrost monitoring system, how to monitor permafrost,
Russia Greenlights Plan to Create Permafrost Monitoring System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved the establishment of a state monitoring system to study permafrost in the Arctic, according to an announcement on the government website.
The system will become part of the existing monitoring network
of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.
The government approved the draft federal law "On Amendments to the Federal Law 'On Environmental Protection' and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" and submitted it to the Russian lower house for consideration.
The bill is designed to enact the government's strategic plans for the development of the Arctic and other permafrost zones.
Specialists believe permafrost should be closely monitored as its thawing may result in worsening environmental conditions in the Arctic.