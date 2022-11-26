LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk - DPR

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West has since ramped up arms supplies to Ukraine, with Moscow warning that it only prolongs the conflict, while the weapons become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has determined was plotted and carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
The high-precision strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. As a result, Ukraine faces massive power outages.