Kazakh Police Cut Short Unauthorized Rally in Astana With Some 300 Participants

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Kazakh police have cut short an unauthorized rally in the capital city of Astana, which was attended by around 300 people, Kazakhstan's... 26.11.2022, Sputnik International

According to the ministry, the incident started off on Saturday evening in one of the city's night clubs during a "cultural event organized for young people."As a result of the provocation, its participants "flagrantly violated public order" by obstructing road traffic and social infrastructure. They did not comply with police orders and went on with the rally, egged on by the organizer with a loudspeaker, the statement said.Law enforcers cut short the wrongdoing to ensure public safety, while the young people resisted police.All perpetrators have been identified and brought to a police station, the ministry said, adding that their actions will be given due legal assessment.In January 2022, massive protests gripped Astana as thousands of people took to the street. Those rallies were spurred on by a spike in petroleum prices. There has been no word on what was behind Saturday's protests. Last week, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won a second term in a snap election with 81.3% of the vote.

