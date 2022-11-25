https://sputniknews.com/20221125/swedens-saab-to-build-two-signal-intelligence-ships-for-poland-1104708072.html

Sweden’s Saab to Build Two Signal Intelligence Ships for Poland

Sweden’s Saab to Build Two Signal Intelligence Ships for Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden's aerospace and defense company Saab signed a deal with Poland on building two signal intelligence ships for the country's navy

The agreement says that Saab will serve as a prime contractor responsible for design and integration of advanced mission systems, while Poland’s Remontowa Shipbuilding SA will build the ships, the company said.Ships will be used for support of “the acquisition of intelligence data across the full spectrum of naval intelligence capabilities.”According to the statement, value of this contract is 620 million euros ($645 million). Deliveries of the ships are scheduled for 2027, if all the financial details are cleared before the end of 2022.

