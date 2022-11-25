https://sputniknews.com/20221125/russian-arms-exports-amounted-to-8-billion-in-2022-despite-difficult-global-conditions-said-putin-1104708892.html
Russian Arms Exports Amounted to $8 Billion in 2022 Despite Difficult Global Conditions, Said Putin
"Today it is clear that a significant part of the weapons are for domestic consumption, for the needs of the military, but even in these conditions we have already sold to the world market weapons worth $8 billion," Putin said at an event in honor of the 15th anniversary of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec.
"Today it is clear that a significant part of the weapons are for domestic consumption, for the needs of the military, but even in these conditions we have already sold to the world market weapons worth $8 billion," Putin said at an event in honor of the 15th anniversary of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec.