Russian Arms Exports Amounted to $8 Billion in 2022 Despite Difficult Global Conditions, Said Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian arms exports in 2022, despite the difficult global conditions, have already amounted to $8 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin
"Today it is clear that a significant part of the weapons are for domestic consumption, for the needs of the military, but even in these conditions we have already sold to the world market weapons worth $8 billion," Putin said at an event in honor of the 15th anniversary of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec.
25.11.2022
