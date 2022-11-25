https://sputniknews.com/20221125/german-government-adopts-measures-to-curb-energy-price-hikes-says-chancellor-scholz-1104708191.html

German Government Adopts Measures to Curb Energy Price Hikes, Says Chancellor Scholz

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has adopted a package of measures to curb price hikes on energy, helping households and small and medium businesses...

The measures will come into effect starting January 2023, which is earlier than previously planned, and have retroactive effect.In October, the German parliament approved a 200 billion euro ($207 billion) emergency plan against the backdrop of the energy crisis. The funds will be used to support the national economy until 2024, including down payments on gas bills for private households starting in December.Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, rise in energy prices accelerated.

