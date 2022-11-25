International
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/electricity-in-kiev-to-be-restored-for-two-three-hours-for-now-says-energy-company-1104667667.html
Electricity in Kiev to Be Restored for Two-Three Hours for Now, Says Energy Company
Electricity in Kiev to Be Restored for Two-Three Hours for Now, Says Energy Company
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Executive director of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk said on Thursday on air on the national television that electricity... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T00:33+0000
2022-11-25T00:33+0000
blackout
ukraine crisis
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_53:0:3692:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63b8eb71757c6918918f0704aeb0322a.jpg
“[We] will start switching a little bit, for two-three hours, until the energy volume coming to Kiev is restored,” Sakharuk said.He confirmed reports of the military administration of Kiev that about 70% of the city had no power at the moment.“We have approximately 30% of people connected [to the powergrid],” he said.Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported earlier in the day that Russian missile strikes had temporarily disconnected all nuclear power plants as well as majority of thermal and hydropower stations from the national powergrid, which left millions of people with no electricity.Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102934344_508:0:3237:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f0eaee9cbe3054cc8d03553d8d3211ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blackout, ukraine crisis, ukraine
blackout, ukraine crisis, ukraine

Electricity in Kiev to Be Restored for Two-Three Hours for Now, Says Energy Company

00:33 GMT 25.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / EUGENE KOTENKOA photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks
A photograph shows a view of Kiev late on October 11, 2022 during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / EUGENE KOTENKO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Executive director of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk said on Thursday on air on the national television that electricity in Kiev would be restored for only two-three hours.
“[We] will start switching a little bit, for two-three hours, until the energy volume coming to Kiev is restored,” Sakharuk said.
He confirmed reports of the military administration of Kiev that about 70% of the city had no power at the moment.
“We have approximately 30% of people connected [to the powergrid],” he said.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported earlier in the day that Russian missile strikes had temporarily disconnected all nuclear power plants as well as majority of thermal and hydropower stations from the national powergrid, which left millions of people with no electricity.
Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала