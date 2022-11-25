International
LIVE: Fans and Tourists Gather at Doha Fan Zone Ahead of Qatar vs Senegal World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221125/cooperation-with-brics-countries-creates-new-opportunities-for-leningrad-region-1104699356.html
Cooperation with BRICS Countries Creates New Opportunities for Leningrad Region
Cooperation with BRICS Countries Creates New Opportunities for Leningrad Region
Cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region opens up new opportunities for the Leningrad region, including local self-government, Vice Governor... 25.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-25T14:21+0000
2022-11-25T14:21+0000
russia
brics
leningrad region
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg
"The accumulated collective fatigue in the world from the diktat of adherents of a unipolar world order, and, as a consequence, the resulting crisis of confidence in such powers, only encourages all other countries to search for and develop new formats of cooperation, to build new systems of collective decision-making, based on real mutual respect and equality of the partner countries. These are the principles underlying the cooperation among the BRICS countries," Anna Danilyuk said during the IV International Municipal BRICS+ Forum.The official specified that there are currently 14 agreements on cooperation between municipalities of the Leningrad region and China. Danilyuk went on to add that the dialogue with India has also intensified, particularly in culture, education, and sports.Among other things that are in the works is the issue of closer cooperation with partners from the Eastern Cape province of South Africa in the development of investment, trade, and economic relations, in the areas of environmental protection, youth exchanges, and employment."This year the Leningrad region and Hebei province (PRC) celebrate 30 years of friendly relations," the vice governor noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/saudi-interest-in-joining-brics-indicates-us-becoming-the-pariah-nation-senate-candidate-says-1102905790.html
leningrad region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de7fddfc35e93301aad9681400e8b489.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cooperation with brics countries, leningran region, asia-pacific region, iv forum for brics countries cooperation, how brics countries cooperate,
cooperation with brics countries, leningran region, asia-pacific region, iv forum for brics countries cooperation, how brics countries cooperate,

Cooperation with BRICS Countries Creates New Opportunities for Leningrad Region

14:21 GMT 25.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankBRICS
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region opens up new opportunities for the Leningrad region, including local self-government, Vice Governor of the Leningrad Region for Internal Policy Anna Danilyuk believes.
"The accumulated collective fatigue in the world from the diktat of adherents of a unipolar world order, and, as a consequence, the resulting crisis of confidence in such powers, only encourages all other countries to search for and develop new formats of cooperation, to build new systems of collective decision-making, based on real mutual respect and equality of the partner countries. These are the principles underlying the cooperation among the BRICS countries," Anna Danilyuk said during the IV International Municipal BRICS+ Forum.
The official specified that there are currently 14 agreements on cooperation between municipalities of the Leningrad region and China. Danilyuk went on to add that the dialogue with India has also intensified, particularly in culture, education, and sports.
Staff worker stands behinds national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
World
Saudi Interest in Joining BRICS Indicates US Becoming 'the Pariah Nation,' Senate Candidate Says
1 November, 08:24 GMT
Among other things that are in the works is the issue of closer cooperation with partners from the Eastern Cape province of South Africa in the development of investment, trade, and economic relations, in the areas of environmental protection, youth exchanges, and employment.
"This year the Leningrad region and Hebei province (PRC) celebrate 30 years of friendly relations," the vice governor noted.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала