Cooperation with BRICS Countries Creates New Opportunities for Leningrad Region

"The accumulated collective fatigue in the world from the diktat of adherents of a unipolar world order, and, as a consequence, the resulting crisis of confidence in such powers, only encourages all other countries to search for and develop new formats of cooperation, to build new systems of collective decision-making, based on real mutual respect and equality of the partner countries. These are the principles underlying the cooperation among the BRICS countries," Anna Danilyuk said during the IV International Municipal BRICS+ Forum.The official specified that there are currently 14 agreements on cooperation between municipalities of the Leningrad region and China. Danilyuk went on to add that the dialogue with India has also intensified, particularly in culture, education, and sports.Among other things that are in the works is the issue of closer cooperation with partners from the Eastern Cape province of South Africa in the development of investment, trade, and economic relations, in the areas of environmental protection, youth exchanges, and employment."This year the Leningrad region and Hebei province (PRC) celebrate 30 years of friendly relations," the vice governor noted.

