Fans Gather in Rio de Janeiro Fan Zone to Watch Brazil-Serbia World Cup Match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20 in Qatar. The event is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as locals gather at the fan zone to watch their national team compete against Serbia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil is among the favorites as the most successful nation in world cups; the country has managed to claim the trophy a record five times.Thousands of fans have also gathered at the Doha fan zone to watch the game.Brazil and Serbia are playing the opening match of Group G, where they are competing alongside with Cameroon and Switzerland.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

