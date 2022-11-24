International
2022 FIFA World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20 in Qatar. The event is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions.
Sputnik is live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as locals gather at the fan zone to watch their national team compete against Serbia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil is among the favorites as the most successful nation in world cups; the country has managed to claim the trophy a record five times.Thousands of fans have also gathered at the Doha fan zone to watch the game.Brazil and Serbia are playing the opening match of Group G, where they are competing alongside with Cameroon and Switzerland.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
fans gather in rio de janeiro fan zone to watch world cup match brazil-serbia, 2022 fifa world cup in qatar

Fans Gather in Rio de Janeiro Fan Zone to Watch Brazil-Serbia World Cup Match

18:57 GMT 24.11.2022
© Ruptly
