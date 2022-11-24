International
At Least 3 Children Killed, 29 Others Injured in Dormitory Fire in Tanzania
At Least 3 Children Killed, 29 Others Injured in Dormitory Fire in Tanzania
At least three children were killed and another 29 people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a primary school dormitory in northern Tanzania
According to Janeth Magomi, the Shinyanga regional police commander, the accident destroyed the dormitory in the Shinyanga municipality, Xinhua reported.The fire started at about 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday (20.00 GMT), when the girls were already sleeping, the police official added.The age of the dead and injured was not specified."The dormitory was gutted at around 11 p.m. local time when the girls were asleep," said Magomi.In 2020, 11 pupils were killed and seven others injured in a fire at a primary school dormitory in Tanzania's northwest region of Kagera.
At Least 3 Children Killed, 29 Others Injured in Dormitory Fire in Tanzania

20:04 GMT 24.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three children were killed and another 29 people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a primary school dormitory in northern Tanzania, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the head of the local police department.
According to Janeth Magomi, the Shinyanga regional police commander, the accident destroyed the dormitory in the Shinyanga municipality, Xinhua reported.
The fire started at about 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday (20.00 GMT), when the girls were already sleeping, the police official added.
The age of the dead and injured was not specified.
"The dormitory was gutted at around 11 p.m. local time when the girls were asleep," said Magomi.
In 2020, 11 pupils were killed and seven others injured in a fire at a primary school dormitory in Tanzania's northwest region of Kagera.
