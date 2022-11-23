https://sputniknews.com/20221123/video-strong-magnitude-60-earthquake-rocks-western-turkey---emsc-1104565623.html

Video: Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey - EMSC

Video: Strong Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey - EMSC

Early reports indicated the quake was felt as far away as Turkish city Istanbul and capital Ankara. At present, there have been no indications of severe... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T02:17+0000

2022-11-23T02:17+0000

2022-11-23T02:15+0000

world

turkey

earthquake

euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104958/83/1049588337_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_552ce17ee3a49bc27014e01de665c100.jpg

A strong magnitude 6.0 was recorded in western Turkey early Wednesday, appearing to have been felt over a distance of more than 200 kilometers, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has detailed.Findings released by the nonprofit organization indicated the earthquake was felt at a depth of 6 kilometers near Duzce, the capital of Turkey's western Duzce Province. At present, one aftershock - a magnitude 3.0 - was recorded in the same vicinity.A preliminary reading captured by the US Geological Survey determined that the initial quake had measured on the richter scale at a magnitude 6.1, and hit at a depth of 10 kilometers.Testimonies collected by the EMSC organization ranged in their descriptions of the event, with some noting the quake woke them up or caused the electricity to go out in their home.Another user remarked that their home was "rocking like a cradle."The deadliest quake to have occurred near Duzce took place in August 1999, when a magnitude 7.8 quake caused the deaths of over 17,000 individuals. EMSC noted that earthquakes of similar strength hit the area in 1944 and 1970, killing a combined total of over 5,000 residents.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, earthquake, euro-mediterranean seismological centre (emsc)