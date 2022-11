https://sputniknews.com/20221123/leaders-of-russia-armenia-belarus-kazakhstan-attend-csto-summit-in-yerevan-1104575107.html

Leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan Attend CSTO Summit in Yerevan

The leaders of the bloc are expected to address the main security issues in Eurasia, including tensions between Yerevan and Baku. 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) is holding a summit, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev taking part in the event.The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance that seeks to protect its members from any potential aggression. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

