Johnson Admits 'Sound Economic Reasons' for Wanting Ukraine to Surrender

Former British PM Boris Johnson has revealed that European leaders hoped for a quick Russian victory in Ukraine.In a TV interview on Tuesday night with a US channel, Johnson also conceded that there were "sound economic reasons" for Germany wanting Kiev to swiftly agree to a peace deal with Moscow, but that he "couldn't support" it.It was Johnson — backed by Washington — who persuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to break off peace talks with Russia just a month into the conflict, when they were on the verge of a breakthrough, during a visit to Kiev in late March.But a US military analyst has told Sputnik that Johnson "miscalculated" by encouraging the clash with Russia."I couldn’t support that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt as they did," the former PM added.Johnson was also among the most strident voices for sanctions and embargoes on imports of Russian fuels, food and fertilizers, which prompted the inflationary crisis that is set to tip most of Europe into recession.His government was also one of the biggest providers of military assistance to Ukraine before and after the launch of Russia's military operation on February 24, which Moscow says pre-empted a Ukrainian offensive on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics it formally recognized days earlier.Meanwhile, BoJo also accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being too optimistic of a diplomatic solution even as "we could see the Russian battalion tactical groups amassing.""Be in no doubt that the French were in denial right up until the last moment," the politician claimed.Western MiscalculationScott Bennett, a former US Army psychological warfare officer, told Sputnik that Johnson had always harbored delusions of being another Winston Churchill, Britain's Second World War leader."Churchill was a former military commander and diplomat, while Boris Johnson is a clown in search of a circus," he said."Russia’s special military operation was a necessary defensive move against the growing NATO aggression and Ukrainian proxy army threat," the former officer said, "and this defense operation by Russia was fully justified and indeed absolutely necessary in order to preserve the lives of Russians."Bennet said Johnson's reliance on accusations, threats and insults against Russian president Vladimir Putin led him to "miscalculate and commit errors in his political judgment, communication strategy and policy agenda."The former PM's downfall came when Brits grew "increasingly dissatisfied" with the conflict in Ukraine and "Britain’s wasteful and foolish expenditures of money and resources" and he lost the confidence of his Conservative Party.Bennett said the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia, which Moscow has blamed on "Anglo-Saxon" nations, was designed to force Germany to "abandon its agenda of removing itself from the conflict and abandoning the US economic sanction war against Russia."He argued that the sabotage served Washington's agenda since "an enslaved Germany has always been the essential cornerstone of a US-dominated Europe," but stressed it was likewise a miscalculation.No Will for PeaceDan Kovalik, adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh and the author of 'No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,' told Sputnik that there was no country in the West willing to negotiate with Russia."The US, which does not want to negotiate with Russia, and is putting pressure on the EU not to do so as well," he said. The academic believes the West's aim is simply to "destroy Russia." "They thought if they could suck Russia into Ukraine, they could then turn around and destroy Russia economically and or militarily, which has not happened," Kovalik said. "And so they want this war to continue and that's why they don't want to negotiate."He stressed that Russia had always been willing to talk peace, but that the talks had been sabotaged by Kiev's allies.Returning to the raft of mutual security proposals that Russia presented to the US and other NATO members in December 2021 — only to have them rejected out of hand — Kovalik said their belligerent stance would continue "unless there is a change in governments in those countries.""I don't think in terms of Germany and France that's their instinctual position," he said, but "the US is kind of running the show and pressuring those countries to take on Russia" — and that policy of trying to "undermine" Moscow would continue.

