Iranian Military Advisor Reportedly Dies in Syria From Bomb Explosion, Israel Blamed

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914872_0:201:2929:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_326854cbef0d2dfcbecd2d8656cc0d1b.jpg
Tehran has officially blamed Israel for the death of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace colonel who was killed in Syria on Tuesday.Colonel Davoud Ja’fari was purportedly killed by a bomb planted by Israeli agents on the side of a road near Damascus, according to the official Iranian report.His body will be soon sent home and information about his funeral and burial will be announced later.This is not the first death of a high-ranked Iranian military officer in Syria. In August, General Abolfazl Alijani - a top member of the IRGC ground force - was killed, and in March, Iranian officials claimed that two advisors named as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nejad had been killed by missile attacks on Damascus. The Syrian conflict is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict that began in the spring of 2011 as a civil confrontation and gradually grew into a full-scale war. Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria with the aim of aiding the elected Syrian government fighting foreign-backed insurgents and terrorist groups, Daesh* in particular.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries.
Tehran has officially blamed Israel for the death of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace colonel who was killed in Syria on Tuesday.
Colonel Davoud Ja’fari was purportedly killed by a bomb planted by Israeli agents on the side of a road near Damascus, according to the official Iranian report.
His body will be soon sent home and information about his funeral and burial will be announced later.
This is not the first death of a high-ranked Iranian military officer in Syria. In August, General Abolfazl Alijani - a top member of the IRGC ground force - was killed, and in March, Iranian officials claimed that two advisors named as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nejad had been killed by missile attacks on Damascus.
“The Zionist enemy knows that it will not benefit from such crimes and will receive a decisive response,” said IRGC spokesman Brigadier-General Ramezan Sharif.
The Syrian conflict is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict that began in the spring of 2011 as a civil confrontation and gradually grew into a full-scale war. Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria with the aim of aiding the elected Syrian government fighting foreign-backed insurgents and terrorist groups, Daesh* in particular.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and several other countries.