Congress Members Allege Shashi Tharoor Running ‘Parallel Activities’ in India's Kerala

Congress leaders in Kerala state assembly V.D. Satheesan have said that “any kind of sectarianism or parallel activities” would not be allowed in the party... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
Senior Congress Party parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to be saddened on Wednesday after learning of allegations against him for reportedly running "parallel" activities in India's Kerala state during his ongoing tour.While talking to the reporters at Kannur city after meeting Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Tharoor stated: "Regarding what you are asking about some people saying that I and Raghavan are indulging in sectarian activities, we are sad to hear that if you look at the various people we met and programs we attended, what were the sectarian activities? I would like to know that."He also asked why anyone felt troubled if two Congress politicians attended events that were not anti-party.However, he also stated that he has no complaints or differences with anyone.According to media reports, Tharoor's tour to his home state of Kerala sparked controversy as he is seeking the state chief position for the 2026 legislative assembly elections.
Congress leaders in Kerala state assembly V.D. Satheesan have said that “any kind of sectarianism or parallel activities” would not be allowed in the party, warning that such moves would be dealt with "seriously”.
Senior Congress Party parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to be saddened on Wednesday after learning of allegations against him for reportedly running “parallel” activities in India's Kerala state during his ongoing tour.
While talking to the reporters at Kannur city after meeting Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Tharoor stated: “Regarding what you are asking about some people saying that I and Raghavan are indulging in sectarian activities, we are sad to hear that if you look at the various people we met and programs we attended, what were the sectarian activities? I would like to know that.”
“What did we say which was contrary to Congress directions? What mistake did we make?” he added.
He also asked why anyone felt troubled if two Congress politicians attended events that were not anti-party.
“It is not possible to attend each event. This time, Raghavan suggested that we club everything and hold some events in this area of Malabar as it has been long since we came here and I agreed. However, I do not understand who is troubled and why, if two Congress parliamentarians are speaking at party-related and other events, but not against anyone in the party or its views,” the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian said.
However, he also stated that he has no complaints or differences with anyone.
According to media reports, Tharoor’s tour to his home state of Kerala sparked controversy
as he is seeking the state chief position for the 2026 legislative assembly elections.