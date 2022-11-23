https://sputniknews.com/20221123/congress-members-allege-shashi-tharoor-running-parallel-activities-in-indias-kerala-1104577455.html

Congress Members Allege Shashi Tharoor Running ‘Parallel Activities’ in India's Kerala

Congress Members Allege Shashi Tharoor Running ‘Parallel Activities’ in India's Kerala

Congress leaders in Kerala state assembly V.D. Satheesan have said that “any kind of sectarianism or parallel activities” would not be allowed in the party... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T12:35+0000

2022-11-23T12:35+0000

2022-11-23T12:35+0000

india

indian national congress

politics

domestic politics

kerala

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101604344_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc0824c3ab17299b9d6b00a708ffaf4.jpg

Senior Congress Party parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to be saddened on Wednesday after learning of allegations against him for reportedly running “parallel” activities in India's Kerala state during his ongoing tour.While talking to the reporters at Kannur city after meeting Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Tharoor stated: “Regarding what you are asking about some people saying that I and Raghavan are indulging in sectarian activities, we are sad to hear that if you look at the various people we met and programs we attended, what were the sectarian activities? I would like to know that.”He also asked why anyone felt troubled if two Congress politicians attended events that were not anti-party.However, he also stated that he has no complaints or differences with anyone.According to media reports, Tharoor’s tour to his home state of Kerala sparked controversy as he is seeking the state chief position for the 2026 legislative assembly elections.

kerala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

indian national congress, politics, domestic politics, kerala