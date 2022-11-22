Video: One Dead, at Least 22 Injured After Car Crashes Into Massachusetts Apple Store
At about 10:45 a.m. local time on Monday 911 calls came pouring in from the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, a shopping center made up of 65 stores that borders the Massachusetts Bay and is 23 miles from Boston. An SUV had crashed into the shopping center’s Apple store, striking multiple people and killing one person.
One person is dead and 22 other people are injured after an individual drove their 2019 Toyota 4runner into an Apple store, said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz in a Monday news conference.
South Shore Hospital in Weymouth is treating 17 patients from the crash who sustained “traumatic injuries” said hospital spokesperson Kristen Perfetuo, adding that some had to undergo surgery. South Shore had initially received 16 patients; however, an additional individual had walked to the building for treatment.
Boston Medical Center treated three other patients from the crash, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital treated two others.
When Hingham police and fire personnel responded to the scene they determined the car had struck multiple people, as well as shattering the storefront’s glass windows.
Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022
The person driving the car has not been identified, the DA’s office announced, but added they were launching an investigation into the crash.
"This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation," Cruz said when asked about details regarding the driver of the crash. "We're not going to be in a position where we can guess or speculate. We’re going to go slow and steady like we always do in criminal investigations making sure we can get to the bottom of what occurred."
“My understanding is he’s not been taken to the hospital as of yet,” Cruz said. “He is, right now, with police officers.”
i live pretty close to Hingham…— ✪︀︀︀︀︀︀︀︀ u︎ɐı̣llı̣ɾ︎︀︀ ✪︀ (@leftistdemon) November 22, 2022
this is horrifying💔
1 dead & 16+ injured. driver was a 53 yr old man who is in police custody. car was MOVING.
no name or further details re: intent, mechanical issues, etc #Hingham #Apple #AppleStore #BostonStrong https://t.co/5SQ1NOFbcd
According to Fire Chief Steve Murphy a few victims were “pinned against the wall by the vehicle.” Seven fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the scene, Murphy added, while first responders, co-workers and bystanders provided first aid to victims.
A man named Kevin Bradly, 65, of New Jersey died at the scene of the crash, Cruz said. Apple said they were “devastated” by the “tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”
DEVELOPING -- White tents have been set up outside of an Apple Store in Hingham, where a car crashed through a glass facade, leaving many people injured: https://t.co/jwe6WMCS4C pic.twitter.com/phWTDeduW8— Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 21, 2022
"Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time,” said Apple in response to the crash.
The crash occurred just four days before “Black Friday,” which typically marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. "Obviously the Apple store's a very busy place, and it's Monday of a holiday week," Cruz said. "I don’t exactly know how many people were in there. I’m sure that we will find out."