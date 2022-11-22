https://sputniknews.com/20221122/video-one-dead-at-least-22-injured-after-car-crashes-into-massachusetts-apple-store-1104519015.html

Video: One Dead, at Least 22 Injured After Car Crashes Into Massachusetts Apple Store

Video: One Dead, at Least 22 Injured After Car Crashes Into Massachusetts Apple Store

At about 10:45 a.m. local time on Monday 911 calls came pouring in from the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, a shopping center made up of 65 stores that borders... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T02:34+0000

2022-11-22T02:34+0000

2022-11-22T02:32+0000

americas

apple

apple store

crash

car accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg

One person is dead and 22 other people are injured after an individual drove their 2019 Toyota 4runner into an Apple store, said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz in a Monday news conference. South Shore Hospital in Weymouth is treating 17 patients from the crash who sustained “traumatic injuries” said hospital spokesperson Kristen Perfetuo, adding that some had to undergo surgery. South Shore had initially received 16 patients; however, an additional individual had walked to the building for treatment.Boston Medical Center treated three other patients from the crash, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital treated two others.When Hingham police and fire personnel responded to the scene they determined the car had struck multiple people, as well as shattering the storefront’s glass windows.The person driving the car has not been identified, the DA’s office announced, but added they were launching an investigation into the crash.“My understanding is he’s not been taken to the hospital as of yet,” Cruz said. “He is, right now, with police officers.”According to Fire Chief Steve Murphy a few victims were “pinned against the wall by the vehicle.” Seven fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the scene, Murphy added, while first responders, co-workers and bystanders provided first aid to victims.A man named Kevin Bradly, 65, of New Jersey died at the scene of the crash, Cruz said. Apple said they were “devastated” by the “tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”"Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time,” said Apple in response to the crash.The crash occurred just four days before “Black Friday,” which typically marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. "Obviously the Apple store's a very busy place, and it's Monday of a holiday week," Cruz said. "I don’t exactly know how many people were in there. I’m sure that we will find out."

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

apple, apple store, crash, car accident