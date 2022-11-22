Saudi Arabia Defeats Argentina 2-1 in Group Stage Match of FIFA World Cup 2022

International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi national football team defeated Argentina's squad 2-1 in the first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
Lionel Messi scored an opener from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, another three goals of the Argentine team in the first half were canceled due to offsides. Early in the second half, Saleh Alshehri scored an equalizer in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, Salem Aldawsari scored the winner.Saudi Arabia now sensationally leads Group C with 3 points. Mexico and Poland are yet to play their first match later in the day.
12:25 GMT 22.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi national football team defeated Argentina's squad 2-1 in the first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Lionel Messi scored an opener from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, another three goals of the Argentine team in the first half were canceled due to offsides. Early in the second half, Saleh Alshehri scored an equalizer in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, Salem Aldawsari scored the winner.
Saudi Arabia now sensationally leads Group C with 3 points. Mexico and Poland are yet to play their first match later in the day.
