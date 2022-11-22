https://sputniknews.com/20221122/saudi-arabia-defeats-argentina-2-1-in-group-stage-match-of-fifa-world-cup-2022-1104546392.html
Saudi Arabia Defeats Argentina 2-1 in Group Stage Match of FIFA World Cup 2022
Saudi Arabia Defeats Argentina 2-1 in Group Stage Match of FIFA World Cup 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi national football team defeated Argentina's squad 2-1 in the first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 22.11.2022
Lionel Messi scored an opener from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, another three goals of the Argentine team in the first half were canceled due to offsides. Early in the second half, Saleh Alshehri scored an equalizer in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, Salem Aldawsari scored the winner.Saudi Arabia now sensationally leads Group C with 3 points. Mexico and Poland are yet to play their first match later in the day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Saudi national football team defeated Argentina's squad 2-1 in the first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Lionel Messi scored an opener from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, another three goals of the Argentine team in the first half were canceled due to offsides. Early in the second half, Saleh Alshehri scored an equalizer in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, Salem Aldawsari scored the winner.
Saudi Arabia now sensationally leads Group C with 3 points. Mexico and Poland are yet to play their first match later in the day.