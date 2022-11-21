International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
Russian Aerospace Forces Received Su-30SM2, Yak-130 Aircraft, More to Come This Year
The number of transferred aircraft is not specified.
russia, russian aerospace forces, fighter jet, yak-130, su-30
13:18 GMT 21.11.2022
Yak-130 fighter jet during ARMY-2022 international forum in Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces received Su-30SM2 fighters and Yak-130 combat training aircraft, and another batch will be transferred before the end of the year, the Russian government said, citing the United Aircraft Corporation.

"The Irkutsk Aviation Plant of the United Aircraft Corporation [UAC, part of state corporation Rostec] has manufactured and handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry new fighters Su-30SM2 and combat training aircraft Yak-130," the statement says.

The number of transferred aircraft is not specified.

"As part of Rostec, we continue to fulfill our obligations under the state defense order. Today, another batch of vehicles is in production, which will be handed over to the customer by the end of the year," UAC CEO Yuri Slyusar is quoted by the government as saying.

The Yak-130 combat training aircraft is participating in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
The Yak-130 combat training aircraft is participating in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
"In the light of the current tasks, the industry is acting in solidarity with the Ministry of Defense. The Coordinating Council under the government controls the provision of the needs of the Armed Forces for equipment and compliance with the delivery deadlines," Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

